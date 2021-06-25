Who will win Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards?

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and Facebook Watch scored Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host Daytime Emmy nominations for three of its series: Red Table Talk, Peace of Mind with Taraji, and Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

The three Facebook Watch series are going up against GMA3: What You Need to Know, Rachel Ray, The Tamron Hall Show, and Larry King Now.

The legendary Larry King passed away earlier this year.

Who do you think will win the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host Daytime Emmy Award on Emmy night?

Vote below!