Barefoot Contessa's Ina Garten Wins Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Culinary Host

Ina Garten/Photo Credit: Food Network

She may not have shoes but she does possess plenty of Daytime Emmy gold! The Barefoot Contessa (Ina Garten) won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Host tonight at the 48th Daytime Emmys. Garten's work on Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro beat out Valerie Bertinelli (Valerie's Home Cooking), Giada De Laurentiis (Giada at Home 2.0), Edward Delling-Williams (Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams), Sophia Rose (Counter Space) and Michael Symon (Symon's Dinners Cooking Out).

The Barefoot Contessa franchise premiered on Food Network in 2002, making it the longest-running daytime program on Food Network. This is Garten's third Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Culinary Host. Barefoot Contessa also won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Basic Culinary Program in 2015.