Cady McClain Wins Outstanding Guest Performer Daytime Emmy

Days of Our Lives' Cady McClain Wins Outstanding Guest Performer at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Cady McClain

Cady McClain is taking home her third Daytime Emmy Award. This year, the popular soap vet snagged the Golden lady for Outstanding Guest Performer as Jennifer Horton Deveraux on Days of Our Lives.

McClain's other Emmy wins include Outstanding Ingenue for her role as Dixie on All My Children and Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Rosanna on As the World Turns.