Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 28-July 2, 2021

Nadia Bjorlin

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) walks in on Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) scrapping with Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney).

Kate (Lauren Koslow) continues to use her “blindness” to her advantage.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) chats with Abe (James Reynolds) about Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Kate’s vote sends Jake (Brandon Barash) packing from DiMera Enterprises.

Theo (Cameron Johnson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) return to Salem.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) asks Belle’s (Martha Madison) advice on her love life.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) both claim their stake as the next DiMera CEO.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena get all John and Marlena on the 4th of July.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) have very different ideas about how to celebrate their anniversary.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) discovers something wet, heavy, and DEAD . . . Dr. Snyder.

Abe and Paulina canoodle.

Chloe decides to take a chance with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Allie does her best to inspire Chanel (Precious Way).

Once again, Chanel gets a glimpse of Eli’s goodies.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) returns from a deadly picnic to find Ciara sitting on his bed.

Roman (Josh Taylor) gives Kate a place to stay.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) tries to negotiate a truce between EJ and Chad.

EJ and Samantha Gene get together and do what comes naturally.

Ciara REALLY wants Ben to sign the divorce papers.

In related news, Ben is not about signing Ciara’s divorce papers.

Paulina’s actual plans for Horton Square are finally revealed.

In related news, Lani wants Chanel out of her house.

Rafe (Galen Gering) has dinner with Ava (Tamara Braun) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Paulina tells Abe that she had a naughty dream.

Rafe consults a stuffed animal for advice.

