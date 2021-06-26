General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 28-July 2, 2021

Finn (Michael Easton) wants to confess to pitching Peter down the stairs.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) get stuck together.

Laura (Genie Francis) frets about Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Ava (Maura West) meets Austin (Roger Howarth) at a bar.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) craft a plan to protect her from the Five Families.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) begs Finn to reconsider his boneheaded decision to confess.

Brick (Stephen A. Smith) lends Jason a hand.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) isn’t quite sure what to do.

Nikolas and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) have a sit down.

Carly calls all her kinfolk together.

Carly calls on Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) for legal advice.

Brad (Parry Shen) shows up to support Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

Portia (Brook Kerr) is a wee shocked to see Curtis (Donnell Turner) at Cameron’s (William Lipton) celebration.

Ava and Nina (Cynthia Watros) reunite.

Michael (Chad Duell) uses his brain in an attempt to eliminate confusion.

Jason thinks really hard on his next move.

