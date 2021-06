The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Wins Outstanding Lead Actress at 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards!

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has nabbed the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. This marks Wood's second win in this category for her role as the vixen CEO and heiress of fashion house Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Wood first garnered the award in 2019.