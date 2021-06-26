Kelly Clarkson Takes Home Entertainment Talk Show And Host Daytime Emmys

Kelly Clarkson/NBC

If you are in the market for an entertaining hour of daytime TV talk, Kelly Clarkson is your best bet, according to NATAS! The pop singer's self-titled talk show took home Daytime Emmys in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host categories tonight at the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Clarkson beat out peers Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show), Sean Evans (The Hot Ones), Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager (Today Show With Hoda and Jenna), and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest (Live With Kelly and Ryan) to win Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. The Kelly Clarkson Show bested The Drew Barrymore Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live With Kelly and Ryan and Today Show With Hoda and Jenna) to win Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.