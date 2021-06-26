Larry King Posthumously Wins Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Larry King wins the gold.
Author:
Publish date:
Larry King/Larry King Now

Larry King/Larry King Now

The late Larry King won the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host Daytime Emmy tonight for his syndicated program Larry King Now. The legendary interviewer beat out Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan (Red Table Talk: The Estefans); Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall); Rachael Ray (Rachael Ray); Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes (GMA3: What You Need to Know); and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Red Table Talk). 

King passed away on January 23, 2021, following a broadcasting career spanning the 1950s into the 2020s.  

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Talk Show Host Informative
Talk Shows

Who Will Win Informative Talk Show Host? (POLL)

red-table-talk
Talk Shows

Red Table Talk Wins Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Tamron Hall
Talk Shows

Tamron Hall Wins Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

informative talk show
Soaps

Rachael Ray Wins Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Informative