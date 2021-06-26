Larry King/Larry King Now

The late Larry King won the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host Daytime Emmy tonight for his syndicated program Larry King Now. The legendary interviewer beat out Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan (Red Table Talk: The Estefans); Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall); Rachael Ray (Rachael Ray); Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes (GMA3: What You Need to Know); and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Red Table Talk).

King passed away on January 23, 2021, following a broadcasting career spanning the 1950s into the 2020s.