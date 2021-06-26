Red Table Talk Wins Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith/Photo Credit: Facebook Watch

Traditional broadcast daytime talk shows now have some serious competition when it comes to social media and streaming platforms. Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk tonight bested The 3rd Hour of Today, GMA3: What You Need to Know, Tamron Hall and Red Table Talk's own spinoff, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, to win Outstanding Informative Talk Show at the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Executive Producer and host Jada Pinkett Smith accepted the award virtually, thanking her co-hosts Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. She also shouted out husband and fellow EP Will Smith and their sons Trey and Jaden Smith.

Red Table Talk follows three generations of women (Banfield-Norris, Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith) as they discuss relationship issues and other topical items. The series premiered May 7, 2018.