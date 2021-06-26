The Young and the Restless Wins Outstanding Writing Team For a Drama Series Daytime Emmy

The Young and the Restless Wins Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series at 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards!
Author:
Publish date:
yr-logo

The Young and the Restless took home the award for Outstanding Writing Team at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys. This is the seventh win in this category for Y&R. The CBS daytime drama beat out The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital for the Daytime Emmy.

Days of Our Lives did not receive a nomination in this category. 

 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

gh-logo
Soaps

General Hospital Wins The Outstanding Drama Series Daytime Emmy

daytime emmys logo
Soaps

Who Will Win The Outstanding Drama Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Marla Adams
Soaps

Marla Adams Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Daytime Emmy

Courtney Hope, Tamara Braun, Carolyn Hennesy, Briana Henry, Marla Adams
Soaps

Who Will Win The Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmy? (POLL)