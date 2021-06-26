The Young and the Restless Wins Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series at 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards!

The Young and the Restless took home the award for Outstanding Writing Team at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys. This is the seventh win in this category for Y&R. The CBS daytime drama beat out The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital for the Daytime Emmy.

Days of Our Lives did not receive a nomination in this category.