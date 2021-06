Days of Our Lives' Victoria Konefal Wins Outstanding Younger Performer at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Victoria Konefal HutchinsPhoto.com

Victoria Konefal won her first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Performer for her portrayal of Ciara Brady Weston on NBC's Days of Our Lives.

This is her second nomination in this category. The popular actress was also nominated in 2019.