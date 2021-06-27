The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Steffy and Finn Welcome Their Son

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of June 28-July 2, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Jacqueline MacInness Wood, Tanner Novlan

Jacqueline MacInness Wood, Tanner Novlan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) puts a slight ripple of panic in Finn (Tanner Novlan) when she announces their baby is about to make his grand appearance.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Justin is Feelin' Himself in The Big Chair at Spencer

The duo welcome their new son, Hayes, to the Forrester family.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb-promo-3:7:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Vinny Faces a Moment of Truth

bb-promo-2:21:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Thomas Suspects Vinny Made Some Lab Magic Happen

bb-promo-9:6:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Finn Finds a Challenge In Keeping Steffy From Spiraling

bb spoilers-3:12:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Fills Finn’s Love Tank