The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of June 28-July 2, 2021

Jacqueline MacInness Wood, Tanner Novlan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) puts a slight ripple of panic in Finn (Tanner Novlan) when she announces their baby is about to make his grand appearance.

The duo welcome their new son, Hayes, to the Forrester family.

