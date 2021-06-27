The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of June 28-July 2, 2021

Hunter King

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Summer (Hunter King) decides to run off to Italy, leaving Kyle (Michael Mealor) in the dust to scratch his watch and wind his butt.

Kyle turns to Uncle Billy (Jason Thompson), who gives him some sage advice. Will Kyle be able to stop Summer from saying, "Buongiorno Italia!?"

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!