It's a The Bold and the Beautiful reunion in Paradise! Fox just released another trailer for its anticipated Fantasy Island reboot, and some familiar faces from Forrester Creations will be making an appearance. As previously announced, Kiara Barnes (Zoe) will be starring n the show, but the fresh trailer revealed she'll be joined by former co-star Adain Bradley (ex-Xander).

Bradley posted on Instagram:

On B&B, Bradley was new-to-town Xander Avant. The Brit's budding romance with Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) was upended by his obsessed ex, played by Barnes. On Fantasy Island, they will be joined by fellow soap alum Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, Guiding Light), who will play Elena Roarke on the summery series.

Watch the new Fantasy Island trailer below.