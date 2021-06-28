Da Brat Shades Wendy Williams For Thinking Brat Tried to Pick Her Up (WATCH)

Da Brat and Wendy Williams

Sometimes some people just want to be friends, and Wendy Williams learned that the hard way with rapper, actress, and morning show host Da Brat. Last Friday, Da Brat appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her stint on Showtime's The Chi. During Williams' introduction of Da Brat, she claimed the emcee tried to hit on her, something Da Brat flat out denied.

Williams told Da Brat:

Well, you got a strong pick up game, unless that’s the way you always speak to all attractive women.

Da Brat questioned if Williams really thought she was trying to make a pass at her, to which an excited Williams said "Yup! Yup!” Brat then grilled Williams on when this interaction took place and Williams disclosed it was a text message exchange when her Lifetime documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess!, aired. Da Brat explained:

The last time we talked and I texted you, it was after I saw your documentary, and I felt like you ain’t got no real friends and I wanted to be your friend, so I called to check on you.

OUCH! Williams insisted Da Brat was trying to pick her up and claimed she had the next messages to prove it; Da Brat claimed she had texts also. She then informed Williams:

I love you but I ain’t never been attracted to you, girl.

She went on to explain she has been in a relationship, including during the time the messages were sent, and she wouldn't disrespect her girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, that way.

Watch the interaction below.