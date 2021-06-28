Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker And Shawn Christian Get Engaged

Maybe Days of Our Lives should called Days of Our Loves, as two stars of NBC's long-running soap have gotten engaged! Shawn Christian (ex-Dr. Daniel Jonas) popped the question to longtime love Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker Brady), and she said yes.

Christian shared the good news on Instagram, posting an adorable video montage of photos from the big day. Zucker posted the same clip, adding in her message:

I am blessed to join him on this next adventure.

Take a look below at the sweet moment, and congrats to the happy couple!