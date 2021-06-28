Daytime Emmys Apologize For Using Wrong Picture For Marguerite Ray During In Memoriam

At the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, the In Memoriam segment had fans rubbing their eyes in confusion. In its attempt to honor late actress Marguerite Ray, the Academy included a picture of Veronica Redd, who is still alive.

Ray originated the role of Mamie Johnson on The Young and the Restless, the CBS soap's first regular Black character, and died in November 2020. Redd took over the role of Mamie after Ray departed the show.

The Academy issued an apology on Twitter, stating:

Sources told TV Line that the Academy is searching for the correct person in the Ray family to reach out to in order to apologize further.

Watch the in memoriam segment below.