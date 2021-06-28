Steven Bergman Photography

Last week, Britney Spears spoke out about the impact her conservatorship has had on her life. Now, former General Hospital star Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) has penned an op-ed in The New York Times about how becoming famous at a young age affected her.

After scoring her roles on GH and Joan of Arcadia, Tamblyn said she began earning substantial sums. That, in turn, changed her family dynamic. She wrote:

When that shift took place, my parents stepped in to help manage it all. My father acted as my co-manager, and my mother managed my finances. My money paid for our vacations, dinners out, and sometimes even the bills. When it finally came time to disentangle our personal and professional relationships, it was deeply painful for all three of us.

Tamblyn noted that her own fame was a fraction of Spears' and her relationship with her parents has remained healthy, but parallels between the pop star and herself remain. She noted:

Having seen some of the complications and consequences that come with finding fame and financial success at a young age, I can attest to how challenging this combination of factors can be to navigate, even for those with the best of intentions. I also know how much potential they have to turn toxic, and how vulnerable they can make a young woman.

She added:

I was everyone’s A.T.M.: a bank that was, nonetheless, unconditionally loved. Still, as I got older, it got harder to trust the source of that love.

