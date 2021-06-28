Besties Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) find themselves in a bit of a bind due to the widow Corinthos' takeover of the family business on General Hospital. The Five Families are starting to question who really runs things now that Jason is back and want him to take action to show he's no softie.

In the promo, Jason lets Carly know the move they are about to make is a big step in order to protect their loved ones and Port Charles from being trampled on by the Families. What is it and will it work? Watch the promo below!