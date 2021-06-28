Gossip Girl to Air on The CW Following HBO Max Debut

HBO Max

In a nice case of "things coming full circle," the new Gossip Girl will air on The CW after its HBO Max debut July 8. Of course, the original Gossip Girl aired on The CW, which will welcome back the newest Upper East Siders with a special broadcast on Friday, July 9, at 8 PM EST.

RELATED: WATCH: Get Steamy With HBO Max's Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer

After it first hits The CW's airwaves, the premiere will be available to stream for free CWTV.com and The CW app. Billed as an "extension" of a popular franchise rather than a reboot, the new Gossip Girl will bring fans deep into Constance Billard's hallowed halls and show just how much the world has changed in nine years...and just how much hasn't, when a social media voice emerges.

RELATED: Vulture Goes Behind The Scenes of Reimagined Gossip Girl For HBO Max