Renée Elise Goldsberry Stars in LEGO Store: The Musical (WATCH)

LEGO isn't letting the pandemic keep it down, and it's enlisted Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline, One Life to Live) to help show that. To launch its flagship store on New York City's Fifth Avenue, the brand has released LEGO Store: The Musical, starring none other than Goldsberry!

Commemorating the store's June 25 opening is a star-studded cast of actors, singers, lyricists, producers, performers, and choreographers performing a mini-musical, which includes the original showtune “Always Building." LEGO Store: The Musical follows a young girl (Brianna Cameron) who teams up with frontline workers, Broadway stars, and LEGO Minifigures for a day full of fun. Our heroine ends up at the Manhattan LEGO store for a magical opening night.

Goldsberry said:

I think the creativity and imagination of the LEGO brand combined with the magic and spirit of Broadway is an explosion of goodness. This was an incredible project to bring to life, right at the time it’s needed most!

Director Ezra Hurwitz shared:

After one of the most challenging periods in our recent history, our Broadway community was devastated to have gone dark. Just as the LEGO Store on Fifth is opening a hub of imagination and play—so is the spark of our beloved city and we are elated to be singing and dancing and celebrating the reemergence of our community once again.

Travis Blue, vice president, Americas Brand Retail Stores at the LEGO Group, stated:

The lights on Broadway may have been dimmed this past year, but the creativity and resilience of New York and its people have continued to shine bright. New York and the Broadway community have always been sources of inspiration at the LEGO Group, where we share the values of big dreams, the love of play and above all, building something new every day. A collaboration to coincide with the debut of our flagship store was a perfect way to showcase the very best of New York.

Watch the show-stopping LEGO number below.