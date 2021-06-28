Rosie O'Donnell Weighs in on The End of 'Ellen'

Steven Bergman Photography

Comedian and former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell is giving her two cents on Ellen DeGeneres wrapping her nearly two-decade-old chat fest. From 1996 until 2002, O'Donnell was known as the "Queen of Nice" when she hosted her self-titled talk show,. She stated she felt as though there was more to it than DeGeneres being known as the "be kind" lady coming back to bite her.

RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell on Ellen Show Controversy: "I Have Compassion"

This is something DeGeneres herself remarked on during her opening monologue to kick off the fall 2020 season when she said being known as that was a "trick position to be in" and cracked she was not going to go for that title. The remark came on the heels of allegations of a toxic work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During an appearance on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show last week, O'Donnell said:

I don't think it was the 'be kind' thing that got her. I think that's oversimplification. But it was a lot of things, and it was complicated, and I'm glad that she's, you know, going to be finished and she can get some time to herself.

The former moderator of The View also explained how it was "hard to maintain" a personal and professional when headlining a show. O'Donnell stated: