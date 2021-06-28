Susan Lucci Mourns Death of Her 104-Year-Old Mother

Author:
Publish date:
Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children) is mourning a loss close to home. Her beloved mother, Jeanette Lucci, recently passed away at age 104. 

Lucci posted a note to her "spunky" mom on Instagram. In her tribute, the soap legend noted she was able to be there with Jeanette at the end in hospice. She opened up about how much she loved her mom, who became a Registered Nurse and became a "survivor and thrive."

Read La Lucci's moving message to her mother below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Susan Lucci
Soaps

Susan Lucci Posts Throwback Pic to "First Soap Remote" Shoot

Susan Lucci
Soaps

Here's How Susan Lucci is Raising Awareness of COVID-19's Effect on Nursing Homes

Susan Lucci
Talk Shows

WATCH: Susan Lucci Surprises Andy Cohen on The Today Show

Helmut Huber, Susan Lucci
Soaps

Woman's Day Charts Susan Lucci's Real-Life Love Affair With Helmut Huber