Susan Lucci Mourns Death of Her 104-Year-Old Mother

Steven Bergman Photography

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children) is mourning a loss close to home. Her beloved mother, Jeanette Lucci, recently passed away at age 104.

Lucci posted a note to her "spunky" mom on Instagram. In her tribute, the soap legend noted she was able to be there with Jeanette at the end in hospice. She opened up about how much she loved her mom, who became a Registered Nurse and became a "survivor and thrive."

Read La Lucci's moving message to her mother below.