Alison Sweeney And Cameron Mathison Reteam at Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Author:
Publish date:
Alison Sweeney Cameron Mathison

Get your magnifying glasses ready! Alison Sweeney (Sami, Days of Our Lives) and Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, All My Children) are back as bakery owner Hannah Swensen and Detective Mike Kingston, respectively, partners in love and crime solving. The latest film in the long-running Hannah Swensen Mysteries series, Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery is slated to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries August 8 at 9 PM EST.

Now engaged, Hannah and Mike are enjoying their happily-ever-after while planning their wedding. But a murder at a 24-hour-gym throws a wrench into their lives, as both the sweet-toothed sleuth and the detective tackle the case. The film also stars Barbara Niven (ex-Liz, One Life to Live).

August also sees two more Signature Mysteries hit Hallmark. Mystery 101: Deadly History debuts August 1 at 9 PM EST; Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder debuts August 22 at 9 PM EST.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ali and Cam
Pop Confidential

Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison Reunite for New Hannah Swensen Mysteries

Cameron Mathison The Christmas Club2
Pop Confidential

Hallmark's Soap Sunday to Feature Holiday Films Starring Sudsers' Finest

Tracey Bregman
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 21, 2020

Rick Springfield
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of January 20, 2021