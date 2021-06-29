Alison Sweeney And Cameron Mathison Reteam at Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark

Get your magnifying glasses ready! Alison Sweeney (Sami, Days of Our Lives) and Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, All My Children) are back as bakery owner Hannah Swensen and Detective Mike Kingston, respectively, partners in love and crime solving. The latest film in the long-running Hannah Swensen Mysteries series, Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery is slated to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries August 8 at 9 PM EST.

Now engaged, Hannah and Mike are enjoying their happily-ever-after while planning their wedding. But a murder at a 24-hour-gym throws a wrench into their lives, as both the sweet-toothed sleuth and the detective tackle the case. The film also stars Barbara Niven (ex-Liz, One Life to Live).

August also sees two more Signature Mysteries hit Hallmark. Mystery 101: Deadly History debuts August 1 at 9 PM EST; Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder debuts August 22 at 9 PM EST.