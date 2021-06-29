Legendary actor Ray MacDonnell, best known for portraying Dr. Joe Martin, patriarch of the Martin family of All My Children, has passed away. He was 93. Michael Fairman TV shared that MacDonnell died at his Chappaqua, New York home on June 10 of natural causes.

On March 5, 1928, MacDonnell was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and later went on to study at Amherst College and London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts after earning a Fulbright scholarship.

Early on in his career, MacDonnell appeared on television shows Robert Montgomery Presents, The Jack Benny Program, Producers' Showcase, and Armstrong Circle Theatre. MacDonnell went on to play Philip Capice on The Edge of Night from 1961-1969 and Dick Tracy in a pilot that wasn't picked up in 1967. MacDonnell also appeared opposite Angela Lansbury and Ann Miller on Broadway in Mame, which ran from 1966 to 1970.

His role as Dr. Joe Martin, head of a founding family in Pine Valley on All My Children, made him a household name. MacDonnell, who originated the role, went on to play the good doctor from AMC's inception until 2009, when he retired from acting. MacDonnell would occasionally appear on the show in 2011 and appeared in the Prospect Park incarnation of the show in 2013 when it was revived online after ABC's cancellation. In 2004, MacDonnell was given the Daytime Emmys' Lifetime Achievement award.

MacDonnell is survived by his wife Patricia, and three children, Kyle, Daniel, and Sarah, who shared the news about his passing to Michael Fairman TV. A memorial for MacDonnell will be held privately.