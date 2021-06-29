Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy's on the phone with Amelia talking about her light contractions. She's not ready to call the midwife just yet, but is very interested in seeing how Kelly's doing. Whew! She's A-OK.

Steffy turns to Finn and acknowledges how excited he is for Kelly to meet her new brother. She adds how she's aware of Finn's undying dedication and says they're in this journey together.

Finn can't believe they made a person, a boy no less! (Y'all did doc!) Steffy coos that she hopes he looks just like Finn, but with a bit of her. They express their love for each other.

Steffy gets up to answer an important email and is in pain. Finn wonders if that means the boy is ready to make an appearance. Steffy think so because her water broke.

Side Note: Doc Finn didn't feel the splash on his feet and know it was raining?

Will Finn ever understand how babies are made and born into this world? Will the wee baby Finnegan get his mother's smarts? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

