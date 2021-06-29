Cady McClain Makes Daytime Emmy History Winning on Three Soaps

Cady McClain (Jennifer Horton, Days of Our Lives) entered the history books with her Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Guest Performer this past weekend. McClain became the first female actor to snag a Daytime Emmy for three different shows after she garnered her third Daytime Emmy win, according to Deadline.

McClain previously won the Daytime Emmy in 2004 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series as heiress Rosanna Cabot on As The World Turns and in 1990 for Outstanding Juvenile Female in a Drama Series as Dixie Cooney Martin on All My Children.