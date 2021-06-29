Debbi Morgan to Recur in Our Kind of People

Debbi Morgan Steven Bergman Photography

Debbi Morgan is joining the Lee Daniels universe. The former All My Children star has signed on to Daniels' upcoming Fox drama, Our Kind of People. Morgan re-teams with her AMC co-star Yaya DaCosta, who headlines the series inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham's novel, "Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," Deadline is reporting.

RELATED: Yaya DaCosta to Star in New Drama Our Kind of People After Chicago Med Exit

The show follows the affluent town of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, a historical center for the powerful, wealthy Black elite who visited for over 50 years.

Single mother Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) begins her journey to reclaim her family's name and get a foothold in the haircare line with her game-changing product. Angela's product highlights the inherent natural beauty of Black women, but soon stumbles across a dark secret about her mother's past, which will shake up the community and turn her world upside down.

Morgan will play DaCosta's aunt Patricia "Aunt Piggy" Williams, who moves to Martha's Vineyard with Angela and her teen daughter Nikki (Alana Bright). Aunty Piggy is described as a carefree working-class spitfire who doesn't hide from who she is, who also has common sense and sound advice to give the overwhelmed Angela. But, just like Oak Bluff, Aunt Piggy is hiding a few secrets of her own, which involves a connection to the town from many years ago.

Joining Morgan and DaCosta in the cast are Morris Chestnut, Joe Morgan, LeToya Luckett, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown and Kyle Barry.