Stuart Damon

R.I.P. to a daytime legend. Stuart Damon, who played scheming Dr. Alan Quartermaine on General Hospital for over three decades, has died at age 84. George Pennacchio, entertainment reporter for ABC7 Los Angeles Eyewitness News, broke the sad news on social media.

Pennacchio posted a brief obituary on Facebook, sharing that Damon had been struggling with renal failure for several years. Damon's son Christopher told Pennacchio:

It was his favorite place to be. He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion.

Pennacchio added:

He was a kind, loving and friendly man. It’s something Christopher heard his entire life.

It was my honor to know Stuart Damon.

Check out his full message below.

In addition to playing Dr. Q from 1977 to 2007 and then appearing as a ghost in 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2013, Damon-as-Alan periodically crossed over to GH's sister soap Port Charles between 1997 and 2001. The actor appeared on As the World Turns as Ralph Manzo and Days of Our Lives as Governor Jim Ford.

Damon's additional credits include the major roles in 1965 TV movie Cinderella, the 1968 BBC miniseries The £1,000,000 Bank Note, the 1960s sci-fi series The Champions, and the 1970s British sitcom Yanks Go Home. He also made guest appearances on hit programs like Fantasy Island, The Adventures of Black Beauty, and Diagnosis Murder.

As the sad news broke, tributes began to appear on social media. Former GH scribe Michele Val Jean tweeted a sweet message:

GH star Laura Wright (Carly) chimed in:

Tristan Rogers (Robert) added:

Which classic Alan Quartermaine moments are your favorites? How will you best remember Stuart Damon? Tell us in the comments!