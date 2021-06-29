Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Shares Bold and Beautiful Way She Celebrated Emmy Win

Fresh off her win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, The Bold and the Beautiful) is reflecting on her big night. The two-time Emmy winner spoke to Soap Hub about which former co-star she celebrated with and what she enjoyed this year.

What did MacInnes Wood do on the big night of June 25, since the ceremony had been pre-taped two weeks earlier? After watching the broadcast, she visited with an old pal: former on-screen dad Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge). She dished:

[He] was having a big party. We ended up celebrating. Ronn was performing. We danced the night away.

Wood loved attending the annual luncheon for Outstanding Lead Actress nominees, hosted by co-star Heather Tom (Katie Logan). She shared:

[Last year’s winner] Heather Tom [Katie] did a wonderful job hosting this year. She’s amazing — from the flower arrangements to the decorations on the table, it was just wonderful.

As the latest winner in the category, Wood will play host to next year's luncheon, but she's focusing on her second Emmy win right now. She dished: