LeVar Burton Makes Jeopardy! Ambitions Clear in NYT

LeVar Burton's journey to Jeopardy! guest host has been well-documented. Now, the actor, director, and host opened up about his joy at helming the game show to The New York Times' David Marchese.

What made Burton want to stand at Alex Trebek's lectern? He explained:

It’s difficult to explain, but there’s something inside me that says this makes sense. I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I have been watching 'Jeopardy!' more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host. 'Jeopardy!' is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant. Look, I have had a career for the [expletive] ages. 'Roots,' 'Star Trek,' 'Reading Rainbow.' Won a Grammy. Got a shelf full of Emmys. I’m a storyteller, and game shows are tremendous stories. There’s a contest, there’s comedy, there’s drama. If you don’t know your [expletive] on 'Jeopardy!' you’re sunk in full view of the entire nation. The stakes are high. I love that.

Burton discussed diversifying his skill set, from acting to hosting and beyond. He dished:

When I didn’t get certain acting jobs, it forced me to develop other skill sets, and that was obviously part of the plan because now I’m able to do what I do as an actor, writer, producer, director, podcaster, storyteller, public speaker. It all happened perfectly because here I am. I feel like this life is a gift. I used to wonder what it was that I did in previous lifetimes to deserve it. How did my soul get here? This is hard to put into words, David: There are times when I experience my life as having been for a specific purpose. I look at Kunta. I look at Geordi. I’ve been able to express humanity as enslaved in the past and as free in the future and do it as a completely liberated Black man. It’s kind of mind-blowing.

Burton is hoping to get the Jeopardy! gig full time. How will he feel if someone else is selected? He said: