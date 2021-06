NATAS Announces Daytime Emmy Nods For Children, Animation And Lifestyle Programs

Photo credit: NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced yesterday the nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Children's & Animation and Lifestyle categories. The ceremony for the awards will be live-streamed over two days, July 17 and 18, with the Children's Programming and Animation event to take place as a stand-alone show on July 17 at 8 PM EST on NATAS' Emmy OTT platform.

The categories featured will be:

Outstanding Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program

Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series

Outstanding Children's Animated Series

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Children's Program

Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children's Program

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children's Program

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Children's Program

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Performer in a Daytime Animated Program

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Animated Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program

Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Writing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program

Outstanding Voice Directing for a Daytime Animated Series

Outstanding Casting for a Live-Action Children's Program

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Animated Program

Outstanding Main Title for a Daytime Animated Program

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Animated Program

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program

The ceremony for the Daytime Emmy Awards Lifetime Programming will also be presented on the Emmy OTT platform and will be streamed on July 18 at 8 PM EST. The categories are:

Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Young Adult Series

Outstanding Culinary Series

Outstanding Lifestyle Series

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live-Action Daytime Program

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling

Both ceremonies will have some categories presented on live-stream and others will be revealed via the Daytime Emmys' social media accounts.