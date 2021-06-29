The O.C.'s Mischa Barton Talks Britney Spears Doc And Young Stardom

Mischa Barton (ex-Lily, All My Children; ex-Marissa, The O.C.) is opening about her experience with young superstardom. Like former General Hospital star Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily), who penned an essay on her own dealings with fame as a teen, Barton spoke to The Guardian about her meteoric rise in Hollywood and how she relates to Britney Spears.

Barton was also hounded by paparazzi in the early 2000s, which was discussed in the documentary Framing Britney Spears. Of her experience with intrusive media attention, Barton stated:

I think a lot of people deserve apologies for the things that were done to them at that time. The Britney doc really got to me. Watching that was very strange because I was in all the same places.

The actress said she was still a virgin when she joined The O.C. and felt "like a fraud" when playing the more experienced Marissa. As a result, with older men pursuing her, she said she felt she needed to get her first sexual experience "out of the way."

In 2009, Barton was entered into in a psych hospital. She reflected:

When I had that breakdown, it was around a show that I was trying to get going, and I was forced into a bunch of different situations that I didn’t want to be in, and so things snowballed and really took on a life of their own. And then next thing you know, you’ve hit a wall. Things can happen terribly fast, overnight, if you’re under that much stress.

In 2017, after reports of her acting unusually, she went to the hospital again. Barton later said she had been drugged the night before and that her team had put her on drugs so she could keep working. That same year, two of Barton's ex-boyfriends, both of whom she'd accused of distributing videos and images of her, finally reached an agreement with the star to hand over the items in question.

She went on to appear on MTV's reality series The Hills: New Beginnings, moved to upstate New York, and is now back in Los Angeles. Of her journey, Barton reflected: