Whoopi Returns to The View After Hospital Stay

Welcome back, Whoopi Goldberg! The moderator of The View returned to the talk show today after an absence of more than a week and explained what had kept her away.

She stated:

Yes, it's me. I'm back. I am back. I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve.

Goldberg jokingly compared the pain she was in to a "bad boyfriend who came back to mess with [her]." Despite the laughs, the comedian admitted she's unable to move one of her legs at the moment. S

She is currently using a walker to get around. Using it "freaked" her out at first, she dished, adding:

I didn't know I needed it.

The other ladies discussed their own experiences with sciatica, and Joy Behar shared she'd suffered from the condition, too. After Behar told Goldberg she looked rested, Goldberg joked: