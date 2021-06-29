Whoopi Returns to The View After Hospital Stay

Author:
Publish date:
Whoopi

Welcome back, Whoopi Goldberg! The moderator of The View returned to the talk show today after an absence of more than a week and explained what had kept her away.

She stated:

Yes, it's me. I'm back. I am back. I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve.

Goldberg jokingly compared the pain she was in to a "bad boyfriend who came back to mess with [her]." Despite the laughs, the comedian admitted she's unable to move one of her legs at the moment. S

She is currently using a walker to get around. Using it "freaked" her out at first, she dished, adding:

I didn't know I needed it.

The other ladies discussed their own experiences with sciatica, and Joy Behar shared she'd suffered from the condition, too. After Behar told Goldberg she looked rested, Goldberg joked:

Well what can you do? I've been laying in a hospital room.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Whoopi
Talk Shows

Whoopi Goldberg Talks Iconic Oscar Win and Staying on The View

Screen Shot 2020-03-18 at 12.05.46 PM
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Calls in to The View While Practicing "Respectful Social Distancing"

Whoopi
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg on Daytime Dramas: "I Miss the Soap Operas!"

Whoopi and Joy The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Get Into Dust-Up Over Sen. Joe Manchin