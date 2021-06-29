Melissa Claire Egan

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Chelsea's languishing in her boudoir at Fairview when Adam comes in to pay her an unexpected visit. She expresses her disdain for his appearance as he is the last person she wants to see.

Adam claims he wants to see how she's doing, but Chelsea rambles off other reasons he'd want to be there. Adam denies wanting to keep Chelsea inside and accepts his part of the blame for putting her there.

Adam tells Chelsea that Connor is coming home soon and hopes it will motivate her even more to get better and released. When Adam informs Chelsea he's thinking about moving back to the Newman ranch, she gets agitated. She bucks up and tells Adam he can't take Connor away from her and keep him at the ranch where she has no access to him.

Adam's denials fall on deaf ears as Chelsea's anxiety grows. Adam claims he wouldn't do that to her because Connor loves her. Chelsea tells Adam she's learned on the inside that he's her biggest enemy.

