Booked And Busy: Linda Dano Channels Real And Reel Life in New Hallmark Film

Steven Bergman Photography

Linda Dano is coming to a TV near you. The Another World alum will channel reel life, playing a veteran soap opera producer in the upcoming Hallmark flick Love in the Afternoon, which also stars daytime grads Ryan Paevey and Jen Lilley. We're guessing the film's cast had plenty of real-life experience to bring to the roles!

Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful alums have been interviewed in two notable documentaries, out now. Meanwhile, perennial action hero Frank Grillo is headlining a few more heart-pounding films. It's a long way from Springfield! So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will appear in an hour-long live event from Tubi and TikTok highlighting 1990s and 2000s TV stars; the June 30 “Nostalgia” special goes live on TikTok at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST

(ex-Bianca) will appear in an hour-long live event from Tubi and TikTok highlighting 1990s and 2000s TV stars; the June 30 “Nostalgia” special goes live on TikTok at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST Greta Lind (ex-Katie) has released her debut novel, Still Open, available on Amazon here

Another World

Linda Dano (ex-Felicia) stars as a veteran soap opera producer in the Hallmark movie Love in the Afternoon, premiering Aug. 21 at 9 PM EST

(ex-Felicia) stars as a veteran soap opera producer in the Hallmark movie Love in the Afternoon, premiering Aug. 21 at 9 PM EST Robin Thomas (ex-Mark) stars in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Mystery 101: Deadly History, premiering Aug. 1 at 9 PM EST

(ex-Mark) stars in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Mystery 101: Deadly History, premiering Aug. 1 at 9 PM EST Ray Liotta (ex-Joey) stars in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, out Oct. 1; watch the trailer here

As the World Turns

Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey)'s dark comedy Made for Love on HBO Max has been renewed for Season 2; he also stars as Paulie Walnuts in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, out Oct. 1, and you can watch the trailer here

(ex-Casey)'s dark comedy Made for Love on HBO Max has been renewed for Season 2; he also stars as Paulie Walnuts in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, out Oct. 1, and you can watch the trailer here Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) has lent her voice to the Netflix animated series Centaurworld, out July 30

(ex-Lien) has lent her voice to the Netflix animated series Centaurworld, out July 30 Kelly Bishop (ex-Grace) has joined Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for its upcoming fourth season

The Bold and the Beautiful

Nia Sioux (ex-Emma) will star in the Lifetime movie Imperfect High, debuting Sept. 18, which focuses on teenage substance abuse

(ex-Emma) will star in the Lifetime movie Imperfect High, debuting Sept. 18, which focuses on teenage substance abuse Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) is interviewed in the new documentary No Ordinary Man, about American jazz musician Billy Tipton

Days of Our Lives

Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) is developing and EP-ing a Supernatural prequel spinoff series called The Winchesters

(ex-Eric) is developing and EP-ing a Supernatural prequel spinoff series called The Winchesters Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) stars as a daytime soap writer desperate to save her show in the Hallmark movie Love in the Afternoon, premiering Aug. 21 at 9 PM EST

(ex-Theresa) stars as a daytime soap writer desperate to save her show in the Hallmark movie Love in the Afternoon, premiering Aug. 21 at 9 PM EST Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie) will make an appearance on Project Angel Food’s upcoming televised telethon, “Lead With Love 2021"; it will air on KTLA 5 on July 17 and will stream live on the websites and Facebook pages of KTLA 5 and Project Angel Food

(ex-Billie) will make an appearance on Project Angel Food’s upcoming televised telethon, “Lead With Love 2021"; it will air on KTLA 5 on July 17 and will stream live on the websites and Facebook pages of KTLA 5 and Project Angel Food Marilyn McCoo (Tamara) and Billy Davis, Jr. (Billy) appear in the documentary Summer of Soul: (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), out now

General Hospital

Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) will appear in an episode of the revived show Behind the Music, set to debut on Paramount+; watch a trailer here

(ex-Miguel) will appear in an episode of the revived show Behind the Music, set to debut on Paramount+; watch a trailer here Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) stars in Hallmark's Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, premiering Aug. 14 at 9 PM EST

(ex-Frisco) stars in Hallmark's Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, premiering Aug. 14 at 9 PM EST Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) stars as a fan-favorite soap star in the Hallmark movie Love in the Afternoon, premiering Aug. 21 at 9 PM EST

(ex-Nathan) stars as a fan-favorite soap star in the Hallmark movie Love in the Afternoon, premiering Aug. 21 at 9 PM EST Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) stars in the drama American Desert, on the festival circuit now

Guiding Light

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) stars in/produces the action thriller Copshop with Gerard Butler, out Sept. 17 from Open Road Films, and headlines the crime thriller The Gateway, which received distribution and will be out in Sept.

(ex-Hart) stars in/produces the action thriller Copshop with out Sept. 17 from Open Road Films, and headlines the crime thriller The Gateway, which received distribution and will be out in Sept. Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) will voice Muhammad Ali on The Playboy Podcast, which features reenactments of Playboy interviews with famous historical personages

(ex-Sugar) will voice on The Playboy Podcast, which features reenactments of Playboy interviews with famous historical personages Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) will make an appearance on Project Angel Food’s upcoming televised telethon, “Lead With Love 2021"; it will air on KTLA 5 on July 17 and will stream live on the websites and Facebook pages of KTLA 5 and Project Angel Food

(ex-Ben) will make an appearance on Project Angel Food’s upcoming televised telethon, “Lead With Love 2021"; it will air on KTLA 5 on July 17 and will stream live on the websites and Facebook pages of KTLA 5 and Project Angel Food Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle) is co-hosting a One Tree Hill recap and rewatch podcast with her former co-stars called Drama Queens; listen here

One Live to Live

Judith Light (ex-Karen) has been cast as publisher Blanche Knopf in HBO Max's Julia Child drama Julia

(ex-Karen) has been cast as publisher in HBO Max's drama Julia Corbin Bleu (ex-Jeffrey) will star in the Hallmark film Love for Real, premiering July 31 at 9 PM EST, playing a bachelor on a reality show

(ex-Jeffrey) will star in the Hallmark film Love for Real, premiering July 31 at 9 PM EST, playing a bachelor on a reality show Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) will co-host Macy's 4th of July Fireworks(R) Spectacular, airing July 4 at 8 PM EST on NBC

Search for Tomorrow

Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura) will make an appearance on Project Angel Food’s upcoming televised telethon, “Lead With Love 2021"; it will air on KTLA 5 on July 17 and will stream live on the websites and Facebook pages of KTLA 5 and Project Angel Food

The Young and the Restless