Savannah Guthrie Brings Jeopardy! Lowest Ratings Since December

Savannah Guthrie Jeopardy/ABC

Savannah Guthrie's turn behind the lectern at Jeopardy! doesn't seem to be a big hit with viewers like she is on The Today Show.

Guthrie's stint as guest host for the game show has scored its lowest ratings since December, according to Nexttv.com.

Since the show started having celebrity hosts, it topped the ratings with a 6.2 when former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings hosted and saw its lowest with Anderson Cooper bringing in a 4.8 for the week ending May 2.

Guthrie saw her inaugural week net a 4.7 in ratings for the week ending June 20.