Savannah Guthrie Brings Jeopardy! Lowest Ratings Since December

Author:
Publish date:
Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's turn behind the lectern at Jeopardy! doesn't seem to be a big hit with viewers like she is on The Today Show.

Guthrie's stint as guest host for the game show has scored its lowest ratings since December, according to Nexttv.com.

Since the show started having celebrity hosts, it topped the ratings with a 6.2 when former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings hosted and saw its lowest with Anderson Cooper bringing in a 4.8 for the week ending May 2.

Guthrie saw her inaugural week net a 4.7 in ratings for the week ending June 20.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Savannah Guthrie
Game Shows

Savannah Guthrie's Jeopardy! Guest Hosting Stint Starts Today

Savannah Guthrie
Game Shows

Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Oz Among Newly-Announced Jeopardy! Guest Hosts

Savannah Guthrie
Game Shows

Savannah Guthrie Explains Why She Was "Intimidated" to Guest Host Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings
Game Shows

Ken Jennings Winning Jeopardy! Guest Host Ratings Race