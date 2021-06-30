Sean Carrigan is opening up about his impending return to The Young and the Restless. The actor, who played Ben "Stitch" Rayburn from 2013 to 2017, is headed back to Genoa City and excited. He told Soap Opera Digest about his comeback.

Carrigan was happy to meet up with castmates once again, stating:

One person he has re-teamed with is Melissa Ordway (who plays Stitch's ex Abby). Carrigan enthused:

She’s always been like a breath of fresh air, and seeing her again was wonderful. Melissa and I have such a mutual respect for each other and we always had a great working relationship. I’ve cherished every moment working with her, so it feels really amazing to be on the set with her again.

While Stitch's time in Genoa City is limited this time around, Carrigan is game to make another appearance. He dished: