Sean Carrigan Talks Stitch's Genoa City Return on The Young And The Restless
Sean Carrigan is opening up about his impending return to The Young and the Restless. The actor, who played Ben "Stitch" Rayburn from 2013 to 2017, is headed back to Genoa City and excited. He told Soap Opera Digest about his comeback.
Carrigan was happy to meet up with castmates once again, stating:
I saw Eric Braeden [Victor] on my first day, which was pretty awesome. I also ran into Amelia [Heinle, Victoria], Bryton [James, Devon] and Mishael Morgan [Amanda] and Jason Thompson [Billy]. It’s been really awesome to catch up with them. I haven’t seen Eileen Davidson [Ashley] yet and would love to work with her again.
One person he has re-teamed with is Melissa Ordway (who plays Stitch's ex Abby). Carrigan enthused:
She’s always been like a breath of fresh air, and seeing her again was wonderful. Melissa and I have such a mutual respect for each other and we always had a great working relationship. I’ve cherished every moment working with her, so it feels really amazing to be on the set with her again.
While Stitch's time in Genoa City is limited this time around, Carrigan is game to make another appearance. He dished:
My most memorable TV work has been on Y&R. I’m game for wherever this goes. I’m happy to be here so we’ll see what happens.