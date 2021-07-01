Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Quinn and Eric are standing where so many others have before them. The Forrester marriage hall. And the man doing the renewal vows? Oh yeah, he's familiar too . . . it's Carter.

Carter hopes the ceremony will remind them how well they can push through hardships that come their way, with love. Quinn and Eric join hands. Carter reads the vows for Quinn and she responds with a breathy, "I will." Now it's Eric's turn. He agrees to have Quinn as his wife. Oh wait! Does he?

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Quinn Threatens to Destroy Paris

This is the part where Brooke flows down the stairs like a gazelle and forcefully says, STOP!" She begs Eric not to answer that question because she has to speak her piece before he recommits to Quinn.

Will Brooke have enough ammo to blast this vow renewal out of the water? Will Eric care if Quinn sampled the man who's reading the vows . . . a few times? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!