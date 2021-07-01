Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Paris is going after Quinn about her marrying Eric knowing how she cheated on him with Carter . . . many times. Quinn wants Paris to keep her trap shut.

Side Note: Thank the heavens the mansion is so big. I think Katie and Donna might have heard Paris next door.

Quinn goes on to tell Paris she thinks she is overly idealistic. Paris knows nothing about Quinn’s life. She doesn’t understand how lost Quinn felt when she got nekkid with Carter. Things happen and people make mistakes. Quinn says she is a work in progress - just like everyone else.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Has Exciting News for Finn!

Just then, Brooke approaches in the hallway - apparently armed with her own wind machine. She overhears Quinn telling Paris she won’t let her ruin her future with Eric. Quinn nails her point down by telling Paris she will destroy her if she runs her mouth! She will take away everything Paris cares about starting with her job at Forrester Creations.

Will Paris heed Quinn’s warnings? Will Brooke’s wind machine keep her hair bouncing and behaving? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!