CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta Debuts as Jeopardy! Guest Host

Sanjay Gupta

Dr. Sanjay Gupta took his turn guest hosting Jeopardy! starting on June 28. CNN's chief medical correspondent brought his on-air professionalism expertise to Alex Trebek's lectern, having shared beforehand that he grew up watching the game show with his parents, immigrants from India and Pakistan. Now, he watches the show with his own kids. But what did the fans think?

One viewer called for Gupta to come in as permanent replacement, tweeting:

Another fan enthused:

In the same vein, a fellow viewer chimed in:

