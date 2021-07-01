General Hospital Planning Special Tribute For Stuart Damon

Stuart Damon

General Hospital will pay tribute to the late Stuart Damon in an upcoming special episode. The announcement came via KABC-TV's show On The Red Carpet. The actor, who passed away on June 29, was remembered fondly by Steve Burton (Jason) when he spoke to George Pennacchio, who broke the news of Damon's death. He stated:

He was and incredible guy, so funny so caring so giving so selfless he was the rock for us as a cast.

Executive Producer Frank Valentini discussed how Damon was thrilled to be at GH and how beloved he was by all. Valentini revealed:

I had the privilege of working with Stuart just two times, but they were, he was so excited to be here and the way that he was received by the cast and the crew was incredible he was so well loved.

No word on when the special episode will air. Watch Burton and Valentini talk about how it was privilege it was working with Damon below.