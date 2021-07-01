Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Over on The Bold and the Beautiful, an addition to Finn's (Tanner Novlan) family will bring some newcomers to town. Baby Hayes Finnegan will soon meet his paternal grandparents, Jack (Ted King) and Li (Naomi Matsuda). But as new mama Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gets to know her fiancé and future in-laws better, will she be surprised at what she learns?

MacInnes Wood teased what's to come to TV Insider. Since Steffy and Finn had a bit of a whirlwind romance, the Forrester CEO is looking to deepen her bond with her husband-to-be. She said:

Steffy’s going to dive a little bit deeper into her relationship and obviously be raising two of her children and finally getting to know Finn a little more.

The two-time Emmy-winning actress added:

I think that she now needs to get to know him a little more. I mean, she doesn’t know where he came from, his past, any of that, so she’ll find out, yeah, his family, all of that.

Will Steffy and viewers be shocked by what they learn about the Finnegan family? MacInnes Wood previewed: