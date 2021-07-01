SHOCKER: Meghan McCain Quits The View After Four Seasons

Meghan McCain/The View

Meghan McCain announced today her stint on The View is coming to an end after four contentious seasons.

"I'm just going to rip the Band-Aid off," McCain began. "I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful cohorts and viewers at home: This is going to be my last season here at The View."

McCain went on to say her decision to exit the popular ABC talk show was not an easy one to make. She will finish the season.

The Daily Mail broke the story of McCain's exit ahead of the conservative firebrand revealing the news herself this morning on air. According to Daily Mail reporting, McCain is leaving the talk show with two years left on her contract.

McCain shot to fame as the daughter of late Senator John McCain. She joined The View in 2017, assuming the lead conservative role on the panel. Her spot was previous filled by a range of Right-leaning personalities, most notably: former child star Candance Cameron Bure, political operative and journalist Nicolle Wallace and most successfully, ex-reality star Elisabeth Hasselbeck, whose infamous split-screen battle with Rosie O'Donnell saw The View shift from lifestyle talk to a heavy political slant.