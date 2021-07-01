The Locher Room Stages Passions Reunion

"Breathe in, breathe out/You keep me alive/You are my fire, my passions for life"-"Breathe" by Jane French

That's right, kids; the cast members from Passions will head on over to The Locher Room for a reunion! Former Passions stars Charles Divins (ex-Chad-Harris Crane), Galen Gering (ex-Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald), Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald), Brook Kerr (ex-Whitney Russell), Eric Martsolf (ex-Ethan Winthrop) and McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan Crane) will reunite to discuss their time in the fictional town of Harmony and more.

Join them on July 9 at 3 PM EST here.