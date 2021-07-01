The View is Searching For The Show's "Biggest Fans" Ahead of 25th Anniversary

Are you a huge stan of The View, do you have your own "Hot Topics" discussion? The View is kicking off a search for the biggest fans in order to celebrate its upcoming 25th season. To help start off the year long celebration, the show is looking for fans who:

Are you part of a multi-generational family who have all been watching the show as appointment television?

Have you formed your own fan club or Hot Topics table?

Were you inspired or impacted by any of the show’s past or present co-hosts?

Did the show’s discussions change your life in a significant way?

Do you and your friends compare yourselves to the ladies of The View and continue to debate Hot Topics after the show airs?

If you or you know someone that this describes perfectly, click here to enter!