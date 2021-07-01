Will Patrick Dempsey Snag a Guest Actor Emmy Nod For His Grey's Anatomy Return?

Patrick Dempsey Grey's

Patrick Dempsey delighted fans with his spectral appearance on Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy. But will The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) feel the same way come Emmy season? Gold Derby's Kaitlin Thomas debated whether the actor could bring home a statue for his return to Seattle Grace.

Until now, Thomas noted, Kyle Chandler was the only actor to garner an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Guest Actor on Grey's. That came in 2006, and while six different actresses have been nominated since for Best Drama Guest Actress nine times (with Loretta Devine taking the trophy in 2011), the award's male counterpart hasn't seen another Grey's nod.

In Gold Derby's combined odds for Best Drama Guest Actor, Dempsey is currently sitting at sixth place at 18-1. Emmy nominations will be announced on July 13.

