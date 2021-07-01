Richard Burgi

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland is sitting in Victoria’s office and trying to convince her to go to dinner in Malibu. Victoria doesn’t think she can make it work. Ashland reminds her that he got his way when it came to New York. Just as things were getting playful, Ashland has a coughing fit. Victoria grabs the water.

Side Note: Thank God, the water’s here!

Ashland takes a sip, assuring Victoria he will be just fine, then makes his exit. When he leaves the office, he encounters Victor.

They exchange forced pleasantries and Ashland makes his exit . . . again. Victor heads into his old office and tells Victoria he's figured out that Ashland is at the door to the upper room.

