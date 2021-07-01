Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sally is at the Grand Phoenix and spots Jack. She wastes no time in asking him for a drink because she's had a really big day. Oh, and plus he's been dealing with a lot lately. The silence from Jack is awkward, so Sally rambles on trying to find a label for hanging out with him . . . for one drink . . . just one!

Aaaand, here comes Phyllis! She needs to talk to Jack before he leaves . . . privately of course. Sally backs off and tells Jack she'll be at Society if decides to join her.

After Sally bolts, Jack wonders what could possibly be so important to Phyllis. Phyllis doesn't think Jack should do what she thinks he thinks he wants to do. Jack tells Phyllis in no uncertain terms that whatever decisions he makes about Sally are his alone.

