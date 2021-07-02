The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Exposes Justin’s Dastardly Deeds

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 5-9, 2021
Matthew Atkinson

Matthew Atkinson

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Hope (Annika Noelle) follows Justin (Aaron D. Spears) . . . and finds Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). 

Whilst all the action is going on, Liam (Scott Clifton) remains pale and tragic behind bars. 

Eric (John McCook) has a tricky proposition for Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). 

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) continues to be confused by Justin’s strategy for getting Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam out of prison. 

Paris (Diamond White) races to tell Zoe (Kiara Barnes) the truth before she hears it from someone else.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wonders what Justin knows about Thomas’ disappearance.  

Thomas tells Hope everything about the night of Vinny’s death. 

Deputy Chief Baker (Dan Martin) lets Liam know he is headed to big boy prison. 

Eric goes IN on Quinn (Rena Sofer). 

Thomas fills Bill in on Justin’s dastardly deeds. 

Zoe hits the bricks. 

Hope puts everything on the line to free Thomas and Liam. 

Justin’s actions have a major impact on Thomas. 

Ridge gets all grandpa with Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) latest offspring. 

